President Trump Being Hospitalized
President Donald Trump, who has been diagnosed with coronavirus, is now being taken to Walter Reed Hospital for treatment. Administration officials say he is still experiencing only mild symptoms and is being taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Experts say the President is high risk because of his age, 74, and his weight — 245 pounds.
Right now numerus people are being tested after having come in contact with the President in the past several days. First Lady Melania Trump is also in quarantine. Cleveland officials say at least 11 people who worked on the debate have tested positive.
Joe Biden and his wife Jill have announced they have tested negative.
