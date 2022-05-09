      Weather Alert

President Biden Announces Program Offering Discounted Internet Service

News Desk
May 9, 2022 @ 2:51pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden says 20 internet companies have agreed to provide discounted service to people with low incomes.

The program announced Monday at a Rose Garden event at the White House could effectively make tens of millions of households eligible for free service.

The $1 trillion infrastructure package passed by Congress last year included funding that provided $30 monthly subsidies on internet service for millions of lower-income households – $75 in tribal areas.

Some 48 million households will be eligible for $30 monthly plans for service at least 100 megabits per second.

Biden says high-speed internet access is a necessity, not a luxury.

