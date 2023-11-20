News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

President Biden Pardons National Thanksgiving Turkeys While Marking 81st Birthday With Jokes About His Age

By News Desk
November 20, 2023 12:59PM EST
President Joe Biden stands next to Liberty, one of the two national Thanksgiving turkeys, after pardoning them during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has spent part of his 81st birthday observing the White House tradition of pardoning Thanksgiving turkeys.

Gobblers Liberty and Bell received executive clemency Monday at a White House ceremony.

Biden mentioned his age and joked that he wasn’t at the first of these events held 76 yeas ago.

The 20-week-old, 42-pound birds were hatched and bred in Willmar, Minnesota, by the Jennie-O turkey company for the occasion.

The turkey pardon ceremony marks the unofficial start of the holiday season in Washington.

Also Monday, Jill Biden welcomes delivery of a Fraser fir from North Carolina as the official White House Christmas tree.

