News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

President Biden Pardons Thousands For ‘Simple Possession’ Of Marijuana

By News Desk
October 6, 2022 3:30PM EDT
Share
President Biden Pardons Thousands For ‘Simple Possession’ Of Marijuana

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color.

He is also calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases.

Biden says the move reflects his position that “no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana.”

He says his action will ease the consequences for “people who have prior Federal convictions for marijuana possession, who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result.”

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Two Young Boys Killed in a Crash in Canton; Their Dad the Driver
3

Alleged Canton Gang Member Indicted on 28 Counts
4

A New Home for Mckinley High School Just Part of a Plan that Changes the Face of Canton City Schools
5

What did you miss Friday Night? Watch HERE NOW