      Weather Alert

President Biden Plans For Tens Of Thousands Of Asylum-Seekers Waiting In Mexico To Be Released In US

News Desk
Feb 12, 2021 @ 8:58am

SAN DIEGO (AP) – The Biden administration is unveiling plans for an estimated 25,000 asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico for their next immigration court hearings to be allowed into the United States while their cases proceed. The admissions will start slowly at three unidentified border crossings on Feb. 19. The move is a major step toward dismantling one of former President Donald Trump’s most consequential policies to deter asylum-seekers from coming to the U.S. About 70,000 asylum-seekers were enrolled in the “Remain in Mexico” program since it was introduced in January 2019.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Out-of-Town Man Arrested in Jackson, Was Threatening His Life
CPD: 12-Year-Old Accidentally Shot by 11-Year-Old Early Tuesday
The Streaker at the Super Bowl - Listen and Watch HERE
Big City Flood Retention: They're Doing It on 36th Street NW in Canton