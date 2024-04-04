President Biden Tells Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Future US Support For War Depends On New Steps To Protect Civilians

This combination photo shows President Joe Biden, left, on March 8, 2024, in Wallingford, Pa., and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 28, 2023. Biden and Netanyahu spoke Monday, March 18, in their first interaction in more than a month as the divide has grown between allies over food crisis in Gaza, conduct of war. (AP Photo)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu future U.S. support for the Gaza war depends on new steps to protect civilians and aid workers.

Biden and Netanyahu spoke Thursday by phone days after Israeli airstrikes killed seven food aid workers in Gaza and added a layer of complication in the leaders’ increasingly strained relationship.

The White House says the Democratic president told Netanyahu an “immediate cease-fire is essential.”

The leaders’ conversation came as the World Central Kitchen called for an independent investigation into the Israeli strikes that killed the group’s staff members, including an American citizen.