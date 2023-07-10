News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

President Biden To Have Tea With King Charles At Windsor Castle

By News Desk
July 10, 2023 6:17AM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

LONDON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s itinerary this week in Europe is dominated by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

But first, he will have a royal visit with King Charles at Windsor Castle.

Biden and Charles will use their get together to bring attention to climate policy, hosting a forum on the issue.

Before making his way to Windsor Castle, Biden is sitting down with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a session that the White House says will focus on a range of global issues.

The two leaders differ on the use of cluster munitions, which Biden said the U.S. would provide to Ukraine but the U.K. opposes.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Police Release Body Cam Footage from 12th St Shooting WATCH HERE
3

Canton Man Stabbed to Death - City Man Charged
4

Smoke Advice from Canton Public Health, ODH
5

Funnel Cloud Sightings Lead to Issuance of Warning, No Reported Damage