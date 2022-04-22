      Weather Alert

President Biden To Sign Order To Protect Nation’s Oldest Trees

News Desk
Apr 22, 2022 @ 6:53am

SEATTLE (AP) – President Joe Biden is taking steps to restore national forests that have been devastated by wildfires, drought and blight.

Biden is using an Earth Day visit to Seattle to sign an executive order protecting some of the nation’s largest and oldest trees.

Old-growth trees are key buffers against climate change and absorb significant amounts of carbon dioxide that contributes to global warming.

Biden’s order directs federal land managers to define and inventory mature and old-growth forests nationwide within a year.

The order being signed Friday requires officials to identify threats to older trees, such as wildfire and climate change, and develop policies to safeguard them.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
UPDATE: Arrest Made as Canton Man Critically Injured in Weekend Shooting
ODOT Tackles Two Stark Intersections on 'Most Dangerous' List
CPD Looking for 33-Year-Old Man in Shooting, Victim Shot in Both Legs
Fatal Accident in Green Kills 55-Year-Old Man
Connect With Us Listen To Us On