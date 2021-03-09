      Weather Alert

President Biden Won’t Put His Name On Relief Checks

News Desk
Mar 9, 2021 @ 4:41pm

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) –  President Joe Biden will not be attaching his signature to the $1,400 relief checks that are expected to be mailed soon.

That’s a break with his predecessor who last year had “President Donald J. Trump” printed on the economic impact payments approved by Congress.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the next round of paper checks will bear the signature of a career official at the Bureau of the Fiscal Service.

Biden’s $1.9 trillion rescue plan is expected to be approved by the House this week with payments going out to eligible households afterward

