President Brings Infrastructure Money to Lake Erie Cleanup

Jim Michaels
Feb 18, 2022 @ 4:25am
President Joe Biden speaks the about the long-delayed cleanup of Great Lakes harbors and tributaries polluted with industrial toxins at the Shipyards, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Lorain, Ohio. Cleanup will accelerate dramatically with a $1 billion boost from Biden's infrastructure plan. (AP Photo/Ken Blaze)

LORAIN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – President Biden was in northeast Ohio on Thursday, speaking in Lorain.

There, he announced that the regional portion of a billion dollars in Infrastructure Bill for the Great Lakes monies will go primarily to three rivers that feed into Lake Erie.

Those rivers are the Cuyahoga, Black and Maumee.

Money will also go toward work on the algae bloom problem.

