President Says The FTC’s Proposed Ban On Junk Fees Will Help Families And ‘Honest’ Businesses

October 11, 2023 1:11PM EDT
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on hidden junk fees during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says his proposed ban on junk fees will help families and “honest” businesses.

The Federal Trade Commission has proposed a rule to ban such hidden and bogus fees, which can mask the total cost of concert tickets, hotel rooms and utility bills.

The Democratic president has made the removal of these fees a priority of his administration.

Administration officials says the additional costs can mislead, inflate prices and waste people’s time.

FTC Chair Lina Khan says violators will be subject to civil penalties and will be required to “pay back Americans that they tricked.”

Some business groups are skeptical people will realize savings.

