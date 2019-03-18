President Vents Frustration with G.M. Over Lordstown

(ONN) – General Motors says the future of plants scheduled to be closed will be resolved between GM and the United Auto Workers union.

The automaker also says that it has opportunities available for virtually all impacted employees at plants that are to be shut down.

The company says its main focus remains on the employees and offering them jobs in plants where there are growth opportunities.

General Motors’ statement came after President Trump announced that he had spoken to General Motors CEO Mary Barra to vent his frustration about the automaker’s closure of the plant in Lordstown, near Youngstown.

UAW President Dave Green says they are still doing everything they can with the Drive It Home Ohio campaign to convince GM to reinvest in Lordstown, and to put a new product in there.