Pressure Ultimately Brings Down Young

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Pressure from his fellow Republicans and even the governor led State Rep Bob Young of Green to decide to resign from the House on Friday.

34 House Republicans signed on to a letter calling for his resignation.

Young also writes that he became a “distraction”.

He was initially charged with misdemeanors for assaulting two relatives early in July.

Then tack on a recent misdemeanor for violating a protection order related to the earlier charges..