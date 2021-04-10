Pressure Washer Recall! Read this before you use yours!
- Be careful with that pressure washer — because of a manufacturing defect, the hose connector could break off and cause serious injuries.
- That’s according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which has announced the recall of more than 1 million pressure washers made by Greenworks and Powerworks. The defective machines were sold by Lowe’s, Amazon and other stores between January 2017 and February 2021, per the commission.
- The recall includes Greenworks washer models 1500 through 1800, and Powerworks models 1700 through 1800, the commission reports. Officials are advising people to contact the Hong Kong Sun Rise Trading Company for a replacement: 833-211-9185.
Below is a full list of the recalled products’ model numbers, the product itself and date codes:
- GPW1500: GREENWORKS 1500 PSI Pressure Washer, 1/1/17 – 10/31/19
- GPW1501: GREENWORKS 1500 PSI Pressure Washer, 1/1/17 – 5/11/20
- GPW1600: GREENWORKS 1600 PSI Pressure Washer, 1/1/17 – 10/31/19
- GPW1602: GREENWORKS 1600 PSI Pressure Washer, 1/1/17 – 6/2/20
- GPW1702: GREENWORKS 1700 PSI Pressure Washer, 1/1/17 – 10/31/19 (sold at Lowe’s) 1/1/17 – 6/8/20 (sold elsewhere)
- GPW1704: GREENWORKS 1700 PSI Pressure Washer, 1/1/17 – 10/31/19
- GPW1800: GREENWORKS 1800 PSI Pressure Washer, 1/1/17 – 7/7/20
- GPW1803: GREENWORKS 1800 PSI Pressure Washer, 1/1/17 – 12/17/19
- 5202002: Plastic Gun Kit, All with that model number
- PWA101: POWERWORKS 1700 PSI Pressure Washer, 1/10/20
- PWA104: POWERWORKS 1800 PSI Pressure Washer, 1/11/20