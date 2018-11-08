Preview Review Week 12 With Kenny Roda By Jon Bozeka | Nov 8, 2018 @ 4:40 PM Jon Bozeka previewed week 12 of the high school football season and discussed the first 11 weeks with 1480 WHBC Sideline Reporter Kenny Roda. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Behind The Athlete Massillon’s Quarterback Center Relationship WHBC High School Football Awards Banquet Ken’s Top Ten Browns Head Coaching Candidates Behind The Athlete: Alliance Senior Cameron Cox Preview / Review Week 11 With Frank Cilona High School Football Playoffs 2018