Previously Unknown Shipwreck in Lake Erie? Museum Checking It Out

TOLEDO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They keep close track of all the shipwrecks over the years in Lake Erie.

So this came as a surprise to the National Museum of the Great Lakes.

Online images of an unknown object on the lake floor near Oregon, Ohio.

Lower water levels in the western basin of the lake contributed to the discovery, but the museum can’t say for sure that it’s a shipwreck.

They hope to return to the site when the weather gets warmer.