‘Price is Right’ for Green YMCA Summer Camp
(Courtesy Camp Y-Noah)
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A YMCA summer camp in the city of Green is on the receiving end of some love from Drew Carey.
Camp Y-Noah got a $5000 donation from the Price is Right host as part of their Keep the Fires Burning campaign.
And at least one of his followers has matched that.
The Cleveland native worked at the camp as a counselor in the 1970s.
The campaign goal is $50,000.
The camp operated at half of capacity this summer.