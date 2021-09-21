Price Street Bridge to Be Replaced, Remain Closed
(AP Photo/Dave Kolplack)
LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Engineers Office is going out for bids on the replacement of the Price Street bridge.
That’s just west of Route 225, north of Alliance.
Some work on taking out the old pavement and beams is expected to be done in the Fall, but a lot of the work will have to wait until Spring.
The bridge was subject to an emergency closure in mid-Summer when a boater on Berlin Reservoir below noticed deterioration of the beams on one side of the bridge.
The engineers office had hoped to open one lane on the bridge, but they say it’s not economically feasible.