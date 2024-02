CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gas prices, on their way up.

GasBuddy has put out a Price Hike Alert for an average 20-cent per gallon increase in our area.

several major chains in the Canton-Massillon metro are posting $3.09.9 on their exterior signs.

The AAA average Thursday morning was $2.89 for the metro, up seven cents from Wednesday.