Primary 2021: New Money Issues Go 50-50, Louisville School Levy Passes

Jim Michaels
May 5, 2021 @ 3:55am

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – Two winners, two losers.

When it comes to new money issues, the Louisville City School District was the big winner Tuesday night in the Primary Election, with 51-percent of voters approving a 5.9 mill additional levy.

Income tax increases did not fare well though, like in Navarre, where a quarter-percent increase went down.

Same result for the Hartville .5-percent; a resounding “no”.

The Plain Township 1-mill parks levy did pass though.

