Primary 2021: New Money Issues Go 50-50, Louisville School Levy Passes
LOUISVILLE, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – Two winners, two losers.
When it comes to new money issues, the Louisville City School District was the big winner Tuesday night in the Primary Election, with 51-percent of voters approving a 5.9 mill additional levy.
Income tax increases did not fare well though, like in Navarre, where a quarter-percent increase went down.
Same result for the Hartville .5-percent; a resounding “no”.
The Plain Township 1-mill parks levy did pass though.