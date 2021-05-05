Primary 2021: Renewal, Replacement, Substitute Levies Do Well
Canton, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Renewal, replacement and substitute levies performed well in the Primary Election.
That includes Issue 2, the Canton Parks and Recreation renewal.
The 5-mills are on for another five years.
Also passing: the Massillon and Brewster Income Tax continuations, as well as replacement levies for Lake Township fire and Marlboro Township police.
The Jackson Local School District substitute levy passed, as did renewals in the Canton Local Schools and for Perry Township roads.