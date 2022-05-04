PRIMARY 2022: Alliance School Levy Passes
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Alliance City School District was one of two districts looking for additional revenue.
And they were successful, with voters passing a 2.7 mill, continuing additional levy for permanent improvements.
The district successfully explained that taxes would not be going up, because a 23-year-old bond issue is being retired.
The two issues collect the same amount of money.
A Marlington Local School District issue failed.