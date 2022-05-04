PRIMARY 2022: Whaley, DeWine Advance in Governor’s Race
(Left): Nan Whaley, courtesy of nanwhaley.com
(Right): Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine talks with reporters outside of his polling place after voting in Cedarville, Ohio, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine earns a shot at a second term in office by defeating three rivals including former area Congressman Jim Renacci.
DeWine did lose support from some conservative groups who did not like his handling of the pandemic.
He defended his decision to send National Guard members to the border in his speech to supporters Tuesday night.
He goes against Nan Whaley who won the Democratic primary, the first woman ever to win a major party nomination for governor.
Whaley wasted no time, attacking DeWine Tuesday night, calling him corrupt and out of touch.
The former Dayton mayor easily defeated former Cincinnati mayor John Cranley.