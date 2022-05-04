PRIMARY 2022: Gesiotto Gilbert Takes Republican Race for 13th House District
CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC and AP) – Stark County will be represented by two Congressional seats in Washington.
The county’s own Madison Gesiotto Gilbert will be the Republican nominee in the 13th District.
She’s the Trump-backed candidate, taking on Democrat Emilia Sykes who had no opposition.
And incumbent Congressman Bill Johnson easily won the Republican nomination for his 6th District.
AP saying early Wednesday morning that Louis Lyras of the Youngstown area is the Democratic candidate.
Shawna Roberts of Belmont County had apparently led among absentee voters, but inexplicably dropped out of the race on Monday.