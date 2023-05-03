News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

PRIMARY 2023: Bates Aylward to lead Canton Council

By Jim Michaels
May 3, 2023 8:05AM EDT
Kristen Bates Aylward (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Former Canton Law Director Kristen Bates Aylward will take over for William Sherer II as president of council next year, defeating Vince Watts in Tuesday’s primary election.

There is no Republican or independent candidate in November.

Bates Aylward says she realizes the job is largely parliamentary, but she can make a difference, hoping to bring harmony to council.

She says after leaving her job, she realized she still wanted to serve the city.

She captured over 61-percent of the vote.

