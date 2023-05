PRIMARY 2023: Stark Issues, Winners, Losers

May 2023 Issues

WINNERS

#3 Canton Twp Fire 4 mills replacement, 1.9 mills additional for 5 years winning

#4 Tuscarawas Twp Fire .5 mill additional for 5 years

#5 Jackson Twp Parks 1 mill replacement for 5 years

#8 Osnaburg Twp Fire 1.3 mills additional for continuing period of time

#9 Sugarcreek Township Fire District 2.5 mill renewal form 5 years

#18 Canton City School District 4.3 mill bond issue for maximum 36 years (by 55 votes)

#21 Stark County Board of Developmental Disabilities 3.3 mills renewal for 5 years

#22 Stark County 9-1-1 System 0.1 mill levy for 5 years

#30 City of Alliance 3 mill renewal for parks for 5 years

LOSERS:

#2 Lawrence Twp Roads 1.65 mills additional for 5 years

#6 Osnaburg Twp Roads 1.05 mills additional for continuing period of time

#7 Osnaburg Twp Cemetery 0.15 mills additional for continuing period of time

#17 Louisville City School District 3.8 mill renewal for 5 years

#19 Perry Local School District 7.3 mills additional for 5 years

#20 Lake Local School District 1.3 mills additional for continuing period of time

#23 East Canton Police 6.6 mills renewal,1.5 mills additional for 5 years.

More at the Stark County Board of Elections website.