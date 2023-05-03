News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

PRIMARY 2023: This Time Around, Canton Township Fire Levy Passes

By Jim Michaels
May 3, 2023 8:03AM EDT
Courtesy Canton Township Fire Department

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – School districts and townships were looking for new money in Tuesday’s Primary Election.

And the Canton Township Fire Department succeeded.

Voters there passed Issue 3, a combination 4-mill replacement and 1.9 mill additional levy for five years.

The same issue failed in November of last year.

Fire Chief Chris Smith says the new funding will enable the department to staff primarily with full-time personnel.

Now they relying heavily on part-timers, and Chief Smith says that often translates into unfilled shifts.

Chief Smith says firefighters even visited 200 homes over the last week, working to get the vote out.

55-percent of voters said “yes”.

