Cleveland businessman and Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno speaks to a crowd ahead of remarks from Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Vandalia, Ohio. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Associated Press has called Bernie Moreno the winner of the Republican nomination for the U.S Senate, taking on Democrat Sherrod Brown in the Fall.

The Cleveland businessman had a back-and-forth race going on with State Senator Matt Dolan early on, then Moreno pulled away.

Moreno was the Donald Trump-backed candidate.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose finished third.