PRIMARY 2024: Jackson PD Replacement Levy Wins Approval

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Jackson Township police 5.75 mill replacement levy passed.

It was Issue 16 on the ballot.

Police Chief Mark Brink says the department knows where it stands now for the next five years, just hoping to keep the status quo.

As a replacement levy, the additional cost is $76 a year for $100,000 in property valuation.

Two out of every three voters saying “yes”.

