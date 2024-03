HARTVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Lake Local School District passed Issue 22 in Tuesday’s Primary Election.

It was a 9.5 mill additional levy for 5 years, Issue 22.

54-percent of voters were on board with that.

Tt was the third try at a levy there in the last year.

Lake Local was also on the ballot in May and November of 2023.