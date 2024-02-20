PRIMARY 2024: Last Day to Register to Vote is Tuesday.

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You’re hearing and seeing the commercials and seeing the signs.

And there’s an important deadline on Tuesday if you want your voice to be heard in the March 19 Primary Election in Ohio.

It’s the final day to register to vote, if you haven’t voted recently or just turned 18.

Board of Elections offices across the state are open until 9 p.m. Tuesday night to accommodate those who need to register.

The Stark County Board of Elections office is at Route 62 and Regent Avenue NE in Canton.

You can also register at the Secretary of State’s website.

Early voting at board offices begins on Wednesday.