PRIMARY 2024: Marlington Schools Seeking New Money

By Jim Michaels
March 11, 2024 8:48AM EDT
Courtesy Marlington Local School District

MARLBORO and LEXINGTON TWPS., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Marlington Local School District is on the Primary ballot.

Issue 21 is an additional 2.9 mill levy for five years that addresses permanent building, transportation, and equipment and other improvements in the district.

The issue would raise $1.4 million a year for five years

Superintendent Dan Swisher says with five school buildings and other facilities in the district, there are issues like the roof at the high school, air conditioning in the gymnasium there, and more.

He says there are lighting needs, and the district needs a new bus or two every year.

Swisher says a $100,000 property owner based on the county auditor’s assessment would pay another $102 a year.

Early Voting is underway.

