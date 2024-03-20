PRIMARY 2024: Michael vs Michael: Rulli, Kripchak Win Respective 6th District Races

Michael Rulli, Ohio Senate Republican from the 33rd District, speaks with colleagues at the Ohio State House Senate Chambers in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A hard-fought battle for the Republican nomination to fill Bill Johnson’s 6th House District seat.

It ends with Youngstown-area grocer Michael Rulli defeating Paris Township State Senator Reggie Stoltzfus and East Palestine chiropractor Rick Tsai.

Stoltzfus was the top vote-getter in Stark County, garnering 58-percent of the vote here.

Rulli will go up against the Democratic nominee and Youngstown native Michael Kripchak, making his first foray into politics.

He defeated Rylan Finzer of Perry Township yesterday.

The two (Rulli and Kripchak) will do battle twice, once in June to fill the remainder of Johnson’s current term, and again in November.