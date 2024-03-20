PRIMARY 2024: North Canton Income Tax Increase Fails

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A half-percent increase in the income tax in North Canton lost in the Primary Election on Tuesday.

60-percent of voters said “no”.

Mayor Stephan Wilder thanks the committee and those who voted for the levy, saying these are difficult times for the community.

The city has reportedly spent more money than it’s taken in every year since the Hoover Company closed its doors there.

Wilder said it’s “back to the drawing board” in figuring the city’s finances.