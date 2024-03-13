PRIMARY 2024: North Canton Seeks 1/2% Income Tax Increase

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Finances are tight and getting tighter in North Canton.

So city leaders are hopeful Primary Election voters will push the city’s income tax level up another half-percent to 2-percent.

Mayor Stephan Wilder says expenses associated with the city’s basic services are on the rise, especially with all the EMS calls they receive.

North Canton is the only city in the county with an income tax rate under two-percent.

Early Voting continues through Sunday.

The tax increase would put another $3.6 million a year into the city’s coffers.

City leaders will also allow a current road levy to expire this year.