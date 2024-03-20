News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

PRIMARY 2024: Other Candidate Races

By Jim Michaels
March 20, 2024 3:49AM EDT
An American flag waves in the breeze next to a sign directing Ohioans to vote inside Tharp Sixth Grade School, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 in Hilliard, Ohio. It’s the final day that Ohio citizens can vote in a GOP-rushed special election on whether to make the state constitution harder to amend, likely having direct impact on abortion rights in the state. (AP Photo/Samantha Hendrickson)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Republican Kevin Coughlin will face incumbent U.S. Representative Emilia Sykes for 13th District Congress in November.

He defeated Chris Banweg and Ricard Morckel.

And it’ll be Democrat Joe Rinehart and Republican Jodi Salvo for Brett Hillyer’s 51st State House seat this Fall.

Salvo defeated Hillyer for the Republican nod.

Rinehart defeated John Bazaar in the Democratic race.

Appeals court winners: Robert Montgomery, Kevin Popham and David Gormley.

Local candidates Dixie Park and Althea Carver came up short.

