PRIMARY 2024: Other Candidate Races
March 20, 2024 3:49AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Republican Kevin Coughlin will face incumbent U.S. Representative Emilia Sykes for 13th District Congress in November.
He defeated Chris Banweg and Ricard Morckel.
And it’ll be Democrat Joe Rinehart and Republican Jodi Salvo for Brett Hillyer’s 51st State House seat this Fall.
Salvo defeated Hillyer for the Republican nod.
Rinehart defeated John Bazaar in the Democratic race.
Appeals court winners: Robert Montgomery, Kevin Popham and David Gormley.
Local candidates Dixie Park and Althea Carver came up short.