PRIMARY 2024: Results As They Come In

Here are the latest results as we have them from the state of Ohio and Stark County Board of Elections:

Candidates:

US Senator

Republican

Matt Dolan…..33%

Frank LaRose…17%

Bernie Moreno..50%

(winner faces Democrat Sherrod Brown in November)

6th District Congressman Unexpired Term

Democrat

Rylan Finzer……35%

Michael Kripchak..65%

Republican

Michael Rulli…..49%

Reggie Stoltzfus..41%

Rick Tsai………10%

6th District Congressman Term Starting in 2025

Democrat

Rylan Finzer……34%

Michael Kripchak..66%

Republican

Michael Rulli…..50%

Reggie Stoltzfus..41%

Rick Tsai………10%

13th District Congressman

Republican

Chris Banweg…..28%

Kevin Coughlin…65%

Richard Morckel..7%

(Winner faces Democrat Emilia Sykes in November)

51st – Statehouse District

Democrat

John Bazaar….27%

Joe Rinehart…73%

Republican

Brett Hillyer..41%

Jodi Salvo…..59%

5th District Court of Appeals Judge (3 seats)

All Republicans running so the winner in March is the winner

2/9/25 Term

Aletha Carver……27%

Jeff Furr……….14%

Robert Montgomery..59%

2/10/25 Term

Dixie Park….49%

Kevin Popham..51%

2/11/25 Term

Patricia Delaney…43%

David Gormley……57%

NOTE: Stark County only Issues below are with all precincts reporting….

Municipal Issues:

#5 Meyers Lake 1 mill renewal and DECREASE 5 years 73% Yes

#7 City of North Canton – increase of 0.5 percent income tax 60% No

#13 Pike Twp Roads 1 mill additional 5 years 55% No

#14 Lawrence Twp Roads 1.65 mill additional 5 years 58% No

#16 Jackson Township Police – 5.75 mill replacement levy 5 years 67% Yes

#17 Lexington Twp Roads 1.5 mill additional 5 years 56% No

#18 Perry Township Roads – 1 mill replacement and increase of 6.8 mills 64% No

5 years

School Issues:

#21 Marlington Local 2.9 mill additional 5 years 66% No

#22 Lake Local 9.5 mill additional 5 years 54% Yes

More results at the Stark County Board of Elections website.

Here’s another way to look at all the Stark County results.