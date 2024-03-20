PRIMARY 2024: Results As They Come In
Here are the latest results as we have them from the state of Ohio and Stark County Board of Elections:
Candidates:
US Senator
Republican
Matt Dolan…..33%
Frank LaRose…17%
Bernie Moreno..50%
(winner faces Democrat Sherrod Brown in November)
6th District Congressman Unexpired Term
Democrat
Rylan Finzer……35%
Michael Kripchak..65%
Republican
Michael Rulli…..49%
Reggie Stoltzfus..41%
Rick Tsai………10%
6th District Congressman Term Starting in 2025
Democrat
Rylan Finzer……34%
Michael Kripchak..66%
Republican
Michael Rulli…..50%
Reggie Stoltzfus..41%
Rick Tsai………10%
13th District Congressman
Republican
Chris Banweg…..28%
Kevin Coughlin…65%
Richard Morckel..7%
(Winner faces Democrat Emilia Sykes in November)
51st – Statehouse District
Democrat
John Bazaar….27%
Joe Rinehart…73%
Republican
Brett Hillyer..41%
Jodi Salvo…..59%
5th District Court of Appeals Judge (3 seats)
All Republicans running so the winner in March is the winner
2/9/25 Term
Aletha Carver……27%
Jeff Furr……….14%
Robert Montgomery..59%
2/10/25 Term
Dixie Park….49%
Kevin Popham..51%
2/11/25 Term
Patricia Delaney…43%
David Gormley……57%
NOTE: Stark County only Issues below are with all precincts reporting….
Municipal Issues:
#5 Meyers Lake 1 mill renewal and DECREASE 5 years 73% Yes
#7 City of North Canton – increase of 0.5 percent income tax 60% No
#13 Pike Twp Roads 1 mill additional 5 years 55% No
#14 Lawrence Twp Roads 1.65 mill additional 5 years 58% No
#16 Jackson Township Police – 5.75 mill replacement levy 5 years 67% Yes
#17 Lexington Twp Roads 1.5 mill additional 5 years 56% No
#18 Perry Township Roads – 1 mill replacement and increase of 6.8 mills 64% No
5 years
School Issues:
#21 Marlington Local 2.9 mill additional 5 years 66% No
#22 Lake Local 9.5 mill additional 5 years 54% Yes
More results at the Stark County Board of Elections website.
Here’s another way to look at all the Stark County results.