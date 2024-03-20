News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

PRIMARY 2024: Results As They Come In

By Jim Michaels
March 19, 2024 11:00PM EDT
Here are the latest results as we have them from the state of Ohio and Stark County Board of Elections:

Candidates:

US Senator
Republican
Matt Dolan…..33%
Frank LaRose…17%
Bernie Moreno..50%
(winner faces Democrat Sherrod Brown in November)

6th District Congressman Unexpired Term
Democrat
Rylan Finzer……35%
Michael Kripchak..65%

Republican
Michael Rulli…..49%
Reggie Stoltzfus..41%
Rick Tsai………10%

6th District Congressman Term Starting in 2025
Democrat
Rylan Finzer……34%
Michael Kripchak..66%

Republican
Michael Rulli…..50%
Reggie Stoltzfus..41%
Rick Tsai………10%

13th District Congressman
Republican
Chris Banweg…..28%
Kevin Coughlin…65%
Richard Morckel..7%
(Winner faces Democrat Emilia Sykes in November)

51st – Statehouse District
Democrat
John Bazaar….27%
Joe Rinehart…73%

Republican
Brett Hillyer..41%
Jodi Salvo…..59%

5th District Court of Appeals Judge (3 seats)
All Republicans running so the winner in March is the winner
2/9/25 Term
Aletha Carver……27%
Jeff Furr……….14%
Robert Montgomery..59%

2/10/25 Term
Dixie Park….49%
Kevin Popham..51%

2/11/25 Term
Patricia Delaney…43%
David Gormley……57%

NOTE: Stark County only Issues below are with all precincts reporting….

Municipal Issues:

#5 Meyers Lake 1 mill renewal and DECREASE 5 years 73% Yes

#7 City of North Canton – increase of 0.5 percent income tax 60% No

#13 Pike Twp Roads 1 mill additional 5 years 55% No

#14 Lawrence Twp Roads 1.65 mill additional 5 years 58% No

#16 Jackson Township Police – 5.75 mill replacement levy 5 years 67% Yes

#17 Lexington Twp Roads 1.5 mill additional 5 years 56% No

#18 Perry Township Roads – 1 mill replacement and increase of 6.8 mills 64% No
5 years

School Issues:

#21 Marlington Local 2.9 mill additional 5 years 66% No

#22 Lake Local 9.5 mill additional 5 years 54% Yes

More results at the Stark County Board of Elections website.

Here’s another way to look at all the Stark County results.

