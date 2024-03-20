PRIMARY 2024: Rulli Defeats Pair Including Stoltzfus, Kripchak Looks to Win

Michael Rulli, Ohio Senate Republican from the 33rd District, speaks with colleagues at the Ohio State House Senate Chambers in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The AP has called the race for the Republican nomination for the 6th District House seat in Washington for Michael Rulli.

The Youngstown-area grocery store owner defeated Paris Township State Representative Reggie Stoltzfus and East Palestine chiropractor Rick Tsai.

He will take on Michael Kripchak of Youngstown appears to have defeated Rylan Finzer for the Democratic nomination.

Rulli and Kripchak face off in June to fill the remainder of Bill Johnson’s term.

They will also be November opponents for the new two-year term starting in January.