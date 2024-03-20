PRIMARY 2024: Rulli Defeats Pair Including Stoltzfus, Kripchak Looks to Win
March 19, 2024 10:49PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The AP has called the race for the Republican nomination for the 6th District House seat in Washington for Michael Rulli.
The Youngstown-area grocery store owner defeated Paris Township State Representative Reggie Stoltzfus and East Palestine chiropractor Rick Tsai.
He will take on Michael Kripchak of Youngstown appears to have defeated Rylan Finzer for the Democratic nomination.
Rulli and Kripchak face off in June to fill the remainder of Bill Johnson’s term.
They will also be November opponents for the new two-year term starting in January.