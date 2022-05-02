      Weather Alert

PRIMARY 2022: Alliance School Levy

Jim Michaels
May 2, 2022 @ 7:17am
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tuesday is Primary Election Day.

And the Alliance City School District has a 2.7 mill additional, continuing levy on the ballot for permanent improvements.

Things like roof repairs and window replacements

Superintendent Rob Gress is quick to point out even though the issue is labeled “additional”, it would replace a bond issue that’s expiring.

And he says both cost a $100,000 property owner $7.88 a month.

It’s Issue 2 on the ballot.

Early voting is underway from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the Board of Elections office.

And the polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

