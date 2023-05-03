PRIMARY 2023: Sherer Nominated, CCSD Levy Wins
As of 10:50 p.m. Tuesday May 2nd: Unofficial results:
City of Canton, Democratic nominations:
William Sherer II for mayor.
Bates Aylward President of Council
Council at Large: Giavasis, Babcock, Crystal Smith. (3 to elect)
One upset in Ward races: Ward 8: Sacco defeats incumbent Ferguson by 5 votes
City of Massillon:
Democratic nominee for law director: Richard wins by 26 votes
Democrat nominee for auditor: Ferrero
School levies:
The Canton City School District bond issue wins by just 55 votes.
Additional levies in Lake and Perry Local fail.
And a big upset: the Louisville City School District renewal levy failed.
Other levies:
The fire levies in Canton Township and Tuscarawas and Osnaburg Township win
East Canton police levy loses.
And both countywide renewal levies won big.
Here’s a link to all the results.
There’s also an interactive results webpage.