PRIMARY 2023: Sherer Nominated, CCSD Levy Wins

By Jim Michaels
May 2, 2023 11:20PM EDT
As of 10:50 p.m. Tuesday May 2nd: Unofficial results:

City of Canton, Democratic nominations:

William Sherer II for mayor.

Bates Aylward President of Council

Council at Large: Giavasis, Babcock, Crystal Smith. (3 to elect)

One upset in Ward races: Ward 8: Sacco defeats incumbent Ferguson by 5 votes

City of Massillon:

Democratic nominee for law director: Richard wins by 26 votes

Democrat nominee for auditor: Ferrero

School levies:

The Canton City School District bond issue wins by just 55 votes.

Additional levies in Lake and Perry Local fail.

And a big upset: the Louisville City School District renewal levy failed.

Other levies:

The fire levies in Canton Township and Tuscarawas and Osnaburg Township win

East Canton police levy loses.

And both countywide renewal levies won big.

Here’s a link to all the results.

There’s also an interactive results webpage.

