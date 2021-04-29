      Weather Alert

Primary Election: Hartville Voters Again Consider .5% Tax Increase

Jim Michaels
Apr 29, 2021 @ 6:14am
A voter casts her ballot in the primary election Tuesday, March 15, 2016, at an American Legion Hall in Marengo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARTVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Voters in the village of Hartville will again consider a one-half of one-percent increase in the income tax.

All funding generated by the five-year tax will go for street repairs.

Mayor Cindy Billings says they don’t have the funding to pave every summer

Hartville has been trying for several years for a tax increase.

The village is now collecting one-percent.

The Primary Election is next Tuesday, with the polls open from 6:30 until 7:30.

There is also early voting until 7 p.m. weeknights, and Saturday from 8 to 4 and Sunday from 1 to 5.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Another Dent in the Stark County Drug Trade
Tuscarawas Doctor Found Not Guilty at Trial
Louisville Man Dies in Portage County Crash
After Kicking Off Amber Alert, Jackson Man Arrested, Arraigned