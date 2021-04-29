Primary Election: Hartville Voters Again Consider .5% Tax Increase
HARTVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Voters in the village of Hartville will again consider a one-half of one-percent increase in the income tax.
All funding generated by the five-year tax will go for street repairs.
Mayor Cindy Billings says they don’t have the funding to pave every summer
Hartville has been trying for several years for a tax increase.
The village is now collecting one-percent.
The Primary Election is next Tuesday, with the polls open from 6:30 until 7:30.
There is also early voting until 7 p.m. weeknights, and Saturday from 8 to 4 and Sunday from 1 to 5.