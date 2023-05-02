Primary Election Voting Underway Across Stark County

FILE – In this Oct. 27, 2018 file photo, people cast their ballots ahead of the Nov. 6, general election at Jim Miller Park in Marietta, Ga. Georgia election officials have little room for error as they work to replace thousands of outdated voting machines statewide in only a matter of months. The state is making a $106 million purchase of new voting machines. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tuesday is Primary Election Day 2023.

The polls are open in Ohio until 7:30 Tuesday night.

With countywide renewal issues for the Board of DD and 9-1-1, all polling locations in Stark County are open and have at least those two issues on the ballot.

Also, three school districts are going for some level of new money, including the Canton City School District, looking for funding to build two new K-6 schools by basically continuing a bond issue already in place.

Perry and Lake Local School Districts are also on the ballot.

And three fire departments are looking for new money: Canton Township and Tuscarawas and Osnaburg Townships.

Osnaburg Township os looking for new funding for roads, fire and cemetery.

As for the candidate races, we’ll get a little closer to knowing who the new mayor of Canton will be next year.

There are five contenders for the Democratic nomination to lead the city, with one unopposed Republican challenger.

Mayor Tom Bernabei is not running for reelection.

And there are seven Democratic candidates vying for three nominations for Canton council at large.

There are a number of other council races and more in Canton and Massillon.

A reminder that you need an Ohio or federally-issued photo ID to vote in person on Tuesday.

Lacking that, you can vote a provisional ballot, but will still need to prove your identity within four days at the Board of Elections office.

