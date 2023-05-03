PRIMARY 2023: Sherer Wants to Address Neighborhoods, Listen if Elected Mayor

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’re closer to learning who will be the next mayor of Canton.

Council President William Sherer II eliminated four other candidates to win the Democratic nomination for mayor.

Sherer says he will address neighborhoods in the city like they haven’t been addressed before.

He ran what he calls a “full campaign”, starting early, and getting a lot of people involved.

Sherer says if elected as mayor he’ll reach all neighborhoods in the city, and he’ll listen to city employees and constituents.

Roy Depew is the Republican candidate in November.

He had no opposition yesterday.