Prime Suspect admits To Natalee Holloway’s 2005 Murder In Aruba, Gets Plea Deal In Extortion Case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A U.S. judge says the chief suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway has admitted he killed her and disposed of her remains.

The admission comes as part of a plea deal with prosecutors on extortion charges.

Joran Van Der Sloot pleaded guilty Wednesday to trying to extort money from Holloway’s mother in exchange for revealing the location of her daughter’s body.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison for extortion and wire fraud but is not charged in Holloway’s death or disappearance.

U.S. Judge Anna Manasco said she considered van der Sloot’s confession to Holloway’s murder and destruction of her remains in her sentencing decision.