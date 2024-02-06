Prince Harry Arrives In London After His Father, King Charles III, Is Diagnosed With Cancer

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s prime minister says that King Charles III’s cancer was caught early and the monarch will “crack on” with his constitutional duties.

The remarks came as Prince Harry flew in from California on Tuesday for a rare visit with his father.

Royal officials announced Monday that the 75-year-old king has been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer and is receiving treatment as an outpatient.

Less than 18 months into the reign that he’d famously waited decades to begin, Charles suspended public engagements but will continue with state business and won’t be handing over his constitutional roles as head of state.

On Tuesday afternoon, Harry could seen arriving at the king’s Clarence House residence in a black SUV after an overnight flight.