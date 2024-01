Prince Harry Drops Libel Case Against Daily Mail After Damaging Pretrial Ruling

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has dropped his libel lawsuit against the publisher of a British tabloid following a ruling that had damaged his case and in which the judge suggested he might lose at trial.

Lawyers for the Duke of Sussex told the High Court in London on Friday that he was withdrawing the suit against Associated Newspapers Ltd.

There was no reason given but it came the day Harry was due to hand over documents in the case.

Last month, a judge ordered Harry to pay the publisher more than $60,000 in legal fees after he failed to achieve victory without going to trial.