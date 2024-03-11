Princess Kate Apologizes For Editing Family Photo That Fueled Rumors About Her Health

FILE - Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales smiles during her visit to Sebby's Corner in north London, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Princess Kate apologized Monday, March 11, 2024 for “confusion” caused by her editing of a family photo released by the palace — an image of the British royal and her children that was intended to calm concern and speculation about the princess's health, but had the opposite effect. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File )

LONDON (AP) — The Princess of Wales has apologized for “confusion” caused by her editing of a family photo released by the palace.

The image of Kate and her children was intended to calm concern and speculation about the princess’s health, but had the opposite effect.

Several news agencies that initially published the photo, including The Associated Press, withdrew the image over concerns about digital manipulation.

Issued by the couple’s Kensington Palace office on Sunday, it was the first official photo of Kate since her abdominal surgery nearly two months ago.

The retractions sent online speculation about Kate’s health into overdrive.

On Monday, Kate said on social media that she occasionally edits photos.

She offered an apology for any confusion.