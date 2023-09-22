Prison Inmate With Exit Privileges Fails to Return, Being Sought

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Local law enforcement is on the lookout for an escapee from an all-male community-based prison facility in Jefferson County.

He may be in Tuscarawas County where he was visiting family on Wednesday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Brian Mosher signed out of the Eastern Ohio Correction Center Wednesday morning.

But he did not return at 7 p.m. as required.

Mosher was sent to EOCC last month after pleading guilty to forgery and theft charges out of Tuscarawas County.

Here’s information from the Jefferson County:

Brian was last seen leaving EOCC wearing a black hat, black shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

Brian is also reported to have an upside down cross tattooed on the left side of his neck and various tattoos on both his arms.

If you see Brian, do not approach him.

Anyone with information regarding Brian’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (740)-283-8600, or contact their local authorities.