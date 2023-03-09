Prison Time For Canton Woman in Brother’s Drug-Related Death

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton woman has been sentenced to six years in a state prison facility for giving her brother drugs that ultimately killed him.

36-year-old Tabbetha Perez had pleaded guilty to a charge of ‘corrupting another with drugs’ in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court.

In April of 2021 at a home in New Philadelphia, both Perez and 40-year-old Jesse Mencer used cocaine that ended up being laced with fentanyl.

Both overdosed, but Mencer did not recover.

She’s already doing two years on a drug trafficking conviction; the prison terms will be served consecutively.

She must also reimburse the county sheriff’s office, which drove out to Nevada to pick her up when she left town.