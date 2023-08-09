Prison Time for Convicted Bank Robber Who Hit Canal Fulton Branch

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Akron man was sentenced to 11-plus years in federal prison for robbing two banks last year, one of them in Canal Fulton.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 28-year-old Jacob Onusic had pleaded guilty earlier to federal bank robbery charges.

Investigators say Onusic took $57,000 from the Apple Creek Banking Company on Locust Street last August.

Police located a suspect vehicle which he crashed in Akron.

He fled on foot and was located in a backyard shed.

He also assaulted an Akron police and K-9 officer in the process.

Onusic was also convicted for the People’s Bank robbery in Cuyahoga Falls from last July.